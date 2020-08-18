Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Buys 7,217 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 304,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in National Grid were worth $18,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NGG. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in National Grid in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in National Grid during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in National Grid during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in National Grid during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of National Grid during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NGG stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.98. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $44.29 and a 1 year high of $69.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.40.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $2.0126 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 5.1%. National Grid’s payout ratio is 113.03%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NGG. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. HSBC downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

