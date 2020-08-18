Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Grows Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 493,409 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,577 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $20,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3,096.2% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2,105.6% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.33. The company had a trading volume of 5,703,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,899,873. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $67.13. The company has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.90 and its 200-day moving average is $42.10.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 8.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

