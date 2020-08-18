Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $22.47 Million Stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,768 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $22,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 127.1% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DUK. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.93.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $126,165.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,191 shares in the company, valued at $436,615.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,272 shares of company stock worth $189,516. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DUK stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,606,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,952,171. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $60.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.32. Duke Energy Corp has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

