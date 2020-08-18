Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Increases Stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 468,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,251 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Southern were worth $24,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Southern by 562.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. 58.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SO traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.05. The stock had a trading volume of 6,647,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,375,068. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.42. Southern Co has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $148,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,710,932.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $2,970,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,206 shares in the company, valued at $6,963,208.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,650 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Southern from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Southern from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.16.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

