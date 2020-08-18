Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Increases Stock Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 393,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,786 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $20,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $233,120,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Mondelez International by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,208,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,118 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,705,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,792,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,195 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Mondelez International by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,190,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Mondelez International by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,102,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.27. 7,077,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,626,910. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.86. Mondelez International Inc has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $59.96. The firm has a market cap of $80.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.24.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 482,778 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $26,847,284.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,748.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $12,939,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,876,741 shares of company stock valued at $160,211,881 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.