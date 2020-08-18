Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Raises Stock Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $28,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Kimberly Clark by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 376,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,160,000 after acquiring an additional 16,399 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 24,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 115,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,356,000 after buying an additional 16,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.10.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $1,733,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total value of $1,311,404.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,707 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

KMB stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,209,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Kimberly Clark Corp has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.41.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,319.56% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Kimberly Clark’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

