Veles Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $116,475.00 (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded down 22.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. During the last seven days, Veles has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. Veles has a total market capitalization of $97,290.39 and $116,475.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veles coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0782 or 0.00000648 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12,062.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $428.54 or 0.03552732 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.44 or 0.02557022 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.02 or 0.00555619 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.71 or 0.00776843 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00010481 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00061392 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.76 or 0.00694418 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00016200 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000280 BTC.

About Veles

Veles is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,354,517 coins and its circulating supply is 1,244,847 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veles is veles.network.

Buying and Selling Veles

Veles can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

