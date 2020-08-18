VEON (VEON) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of VEON (NASDAQ: VEON) recently:

8/14/2020 – VEON was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “VEON Ltd. is engaged in telecommunication and digital services. It provides customers with voice, fixed broadband, data and digital services. The company’s brand portfolio includes Beeline, Kyivstar, WIND, Jazz, Banglalink and Djezzy. It operates primarily in Russia, Italy, Algeria, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Bangladesh, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Armenia, Georgia and Laos. VEON Ltd, formerly known as VimpelCom Ltd., is headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherland. “

8/11/2020 – VEON was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/11/2020 – VEON was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/7/2020 – VEON was downgraded by analysts at New Street Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/23/2020 – VEON was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $1.80 price target on the stock, down previously from $3.00.

7/21/2020 – VEON was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of VEON stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $1.54. 3,770,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,123,195. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.78. VEON Ltd has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $2.78.

Get VEON Ltd alerts:

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter. VEON had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 3.79%. On average, equities research analysts predict that VEON Ltd will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VEON in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VEON in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in VEON in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VEON in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in VEON by 159.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 21,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.32% of the company’s stock.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.