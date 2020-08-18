VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Shares Acquired by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of VF by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VF by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in VF by 175.5% in the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 551 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VF by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 10,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $697,012.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,217.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benno O. Dorer purchased 1,592 shares of VF stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.09 per share, with a total value of $102,031.28. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VFC shares. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of VF from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of VF from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of VF from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of VF from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of VF from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VF presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.88.

Shares of VF stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.04. 2,306,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,008,166. The stock has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.16. VF Corp has a 12-month low of $45.07 and a 12-month high of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.49 million. VF had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.64%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

