Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $272.98 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) will post $272.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $270.40 million and the highest is $275.00 million. Viavi Solutions reported sales of $299.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $266.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.98 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VIAV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Viavi Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.06.

In related news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 2,200 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $27,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 2,651 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $34,542.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,995.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 42,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

VIAV traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.44. The stock had a trading volume of 99,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,781. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.93 and a beta of 0.90. Viavi Solutions has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $16.35.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

