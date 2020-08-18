Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 150,625 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,117,086 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,625 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 0.4% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $329,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 253.7% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 145 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total value of $6,839,126.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,684,750.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total transaction of $3,035,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at $48,321,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,186 shares of company stock worth $36,658,101. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNH traded down $3.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $320.51. 2,767,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,663,912. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $324.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $304.59 and a 200 day moving average of $285.26. The firm has a market cap of $307.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNH. Stephens upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $384.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.46.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

