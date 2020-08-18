Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 709,093 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 173.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,117,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 709,093 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $240,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,975,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,385,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,050 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,569,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,526 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,480,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,010,572,000 after buying an additional 503,122 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,264,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,579,651,000 after buying an additional 83,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,733,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,476,453,000 after buying an additional 675,426 shares during the last quarter. 47.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BABA has been the subject of several research reports. Cfra cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, National Securities started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.22.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $256.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,742,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,704,715. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $161.68 and a 52 week high of $268.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $247.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.42. The stock has a market cap of $646.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.60.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 29.16%. The firm had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

