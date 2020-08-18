Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 23.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,141,695 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 402,960 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $235,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 3.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,993,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hill-Rom by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,891 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 690 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,261 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

In related news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 10,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total transaction of $1,075,258.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,646.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $331,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,747 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,089 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Shares of Hill-Rom stock traded down $2.88 on Monday, hitting $92.64. The company had a trading volume of 727,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,210. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.29 and a 52 week high of $117.68.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $767.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.39 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.32%.

Hill-Rom Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.