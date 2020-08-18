Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,777,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620,494 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $261,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 3.0% in the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 21.6% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 33,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 18.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,509,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,508,000 after acquiring an additional 234,577 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 15.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 69.2% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 38,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 15,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SYY shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on SYSCO from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SYSCO in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. SYSCO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.30.

NYSE:SYY traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,652,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,726,409. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.86 and a 200-day moving average of $56.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. SYSCO Co. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.12 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 2.30%. SYSCO’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.70%.

SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

