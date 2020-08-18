Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 584,876 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,251 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $169,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $26,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 103.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 530.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 32,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total value of $9,383,430.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 29,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,459.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 1,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.28, for a total value of $540,141.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,308,604.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,204 shares of company stock valued at $11,836,329. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $6.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $273.84. 984,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,832,724. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $283.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.85. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $165.23 and a 12 month high of $306.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $277.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $298.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.81.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

