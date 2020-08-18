Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 121,007 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,666,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 121,007 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.58% of AptarGroup worth $186,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in AptarGroup by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in AptarGroup by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in AptarGroup by 1,287.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in AptarGroup by 625.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $297,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,685. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eldon W. Schaffer II sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $4,120,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,478 shares in the company, valued at $9,122,259.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,083 shares of company stock worth $4,594,176. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.67.

Shares of ATR stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $118.25. The company had a trading volume of 160,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,910. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.84 and a 52-week high of $123.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.63.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $699.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.01 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

