Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 257,867 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,064,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,867 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $174,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cpwm LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.2% during the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.6% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.5% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.3% during the second quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total transaction of $2,769,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,459,919.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 555,236 shares of company stock valued at $91,393,391 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.33.

Shares of LLY traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $151.53. 2,703,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,992,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.65. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $101.36 and a 1 year high of $170.75. The stock has a market cap of $143.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.21.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 183.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 49.01%.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

