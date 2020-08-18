Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 30,747 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,772,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,747 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 4.78% of ManpowerGroup worth $190,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,721,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,229,000 after buying an additional 896,432 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 240.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,870,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,904 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,782,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,461,000 after purchasing an additional 22,624 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 897,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,586,000 after purchasing an additional 31,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 822,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,562,000 after purchasing an additional 75,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

MAN stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.75. 452,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.50. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a one year low of $49.57 and a one year high of $100.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.36.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MAN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ManpowerGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.10.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

