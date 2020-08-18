Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 894,326 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,983,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 894,326 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $218,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 16,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 22.6% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 11.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 7.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 6.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on G. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Genpact from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Genpact from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Genpact from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Fitzpatrick acquired 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $188,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,531,327.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Heather White sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $184,750.00. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

G traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,163,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,240. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.17. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $45.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.18. Genpact had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $900.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Genpact’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

