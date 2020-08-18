Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,383,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 976,607 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.90% of AFLAC worth $229,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in AFLAC by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,749,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,135,000 after purchasing an additional 910,939 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 19.8% in the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,743,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,651,000 after purchasing an additional 949,353 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 2.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,562,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,896,000 after purchasing an additional 137,860 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 18.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,651,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,022,000 after purchasing an additional 558,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 3.1% in the second quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,075,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,793,000 after purchasing an additional 93,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFLAC stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.46. 2,497,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,164,923. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.42. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $55.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. AFLAC’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.23%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AFL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AFLAC from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. AFLAC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

