Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,973,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,174,774 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.56% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $171,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,043,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,224 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,633,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,347,000 after acquiring an additional 217,789 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 17.4% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 6,493,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,124,000 after acquiring an additional 961,693 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.9% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,025,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,494,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,576,000 after acquiring an additional 413,441 shares during the last quarter. 99.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

IPG stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.58. 2,994,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,933,535. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $11.63 and a 52 week high of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

