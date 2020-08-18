Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $196.71 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 834,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 17,974 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $196,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Amgen by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 292,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,408,000 after acquiring an additional 15,808 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $461,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 0.6% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 15,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.15.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.27, for a total value of $229,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,250 shares of company stock worth $778,338 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $3.30 on Monday, hitting $243.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,692,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,858,988. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.05 and a 52-week high of $264.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $141.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $248.15 and a 200-day moving average of $227.74.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.