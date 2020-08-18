Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $197.14 Million Stake in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,956,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,907 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of AmerisourceBergen worth $197,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 8.2% in the second quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 19,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 312.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 922,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,982,000 after purchasing an additional 698,740 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 25.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 7.1% in the second quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 26,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.2% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 19,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

ABC traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $103.42. The company had a trading volume of 530,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.60. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 12-month low of $72.06 and a 12-month high of $106.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.06.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $45.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.71 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 46.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

ABC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $549,352.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,932,700.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $281,794.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,243.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,102 shares of company stock worth $7,850,280 over the last 90 days. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

