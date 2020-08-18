Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $199.42 Million Stock Holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,522,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,995 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 6.28% of Coherent worth $199,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Coherent by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coherent by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,291,000 after buying an additional 11,930 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Coherent in the 1st quarter valued at $2,348,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Coherent by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 6,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Coherent by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

COHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Coherent from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Coherent in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Coherent in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Coherent from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHR traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $122.35. 241,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.94. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.77. Coherent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.21 and a 12 month high of $178.08.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $298.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.43 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 33.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Coherent, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

