Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $207.18 Million Stock Position in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,166,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 468,383 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.88% of E*TRADE Financial worth $207,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 51,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 343,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in E*TRADE Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael Jos. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of E*TRADE Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total transaction of $527,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,828.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ETFC traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,852,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,982,760. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $25.76 and a 12 month high of $57.30.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.03 million. Equities analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

ETFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.61.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

