Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $225.05 Million Stock Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,789,925 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,547 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 4.09% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $225,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on PB. Bank of America raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.32.

Shares of NYSE PB traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.36. 397,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,031. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.46. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.02 and a 1-year high of $75.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 36.72% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $284.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.65%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.