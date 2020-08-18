Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $231.09 Million Stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 82.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,173,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528,772 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.78% of Burlington Stores worth $231,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000.

In other news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.71, for a total value of $75,439.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,188 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,601.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Fred Hand sold 14,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total value of $3,077,045.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,220,063.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,776 shares of company stock valued at $6,588,457. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $265.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet downgraded Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $206.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.58.

Burlington Stores stock traded up $9.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $203.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 982,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,457. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Burlington Stores Inc has a 52-week low of $105.67 and a 52-week high of $250.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.87 and a beta of 0.67.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($4.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($3.53). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $801.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores Inc will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

