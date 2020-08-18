Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $436.58 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,254,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 885,301 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 0.6% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $436,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,568,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414,033 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,045,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860,115 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,665,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,198 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,524,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,775,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,275,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,012,000 after buying an additional 3,323,633 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.99. 7,214,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,834,002. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.16. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $44.67.

