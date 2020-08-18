Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,026,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 179,083 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.61% of Alliant Energy worth $192,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 55,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Alliant Energy by 38.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Alliant Energy by 7.3% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alliant Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management raised its position in Alliant Energy by 46.1% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 37,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 11,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNT stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $53.90. 1,131,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,626,057. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $60.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $763.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.76%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LNT shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

