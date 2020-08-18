Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,988,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 432,349 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.04% of Arthur J Gallagher & Co worth $193,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 416.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total transaction of $106,620.00. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $943,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,939.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,148,540 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AJG traded down $0.34 on Monday, reaching $106.65. The company had a trading volume of 909,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,816. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a twelve month low of $65.09 and a twelve month high of $109.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.22. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

AJG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

