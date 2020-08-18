Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,901,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331,792 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $189,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PKG. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 51,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 4.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America during the first quarter worth about $389,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America during the first quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 70.0% during the first quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

PKG traded down $0.44 on Monday, reaching $99.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,205. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.21. Packaging Corp Of America has a fifty-two week low of $71.05 and a fifty-two week high of $114.78.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PKG. Argus raised Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Packaging Corp Of America from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America raised Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Packaging Corp Of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.58.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

