Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 140,756 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 946,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 140,756 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Public Storage worth $181,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Public Storage by 59.2% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,935,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,576,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950,445 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 91.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,688,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,334,000 after purchasing an additional 807,801 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at $83,356,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 7.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,871,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,945,000 after purchasing an additional 261,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Public Storage by 98.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 445,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,459,000 after purchasing an additional 220,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $201.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.14.

Shares of PSA traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $200.02. 816,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,847. The company has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.96 and its 200-day moving average is $200.07. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $155.37 and a 52 week high of $266.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($1.11). The company had revenue of $709.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.42 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 48.65%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

In other Public Storage news, Director Uri P. Harkham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.22, for a total value of $201,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,603.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.18, for a total value of $53,848.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.