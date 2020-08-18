Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 141,329 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,722,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,329 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.7% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $488,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20,857.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,485,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,010,000 after buying an additional 6,455,033 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $502,461,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $448,764,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 307.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,263,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,566,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,814 shares in the last quarter.

VOO stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $310.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,180,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,670,040. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.10. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

