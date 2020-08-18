Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 902,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 263,662 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Twilio worth $197,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Twilio by 2.8% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 88.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 49.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Twilio by 6.5% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 5.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Twilio from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Twilio from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Twilio from $200.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.73.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $8,953,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO George Hu sold 18,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.09, for a total value of $5,067,375.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 446,958 shares of company stock worth $94,031,087. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TWLO traded up $7.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $247.80. 2,096,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,825,550. Twilio Inc has a 1-year low of $68.06 and a 1-year high of $288.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.64. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.12 and a beta of 1.72.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.57. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $400.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

