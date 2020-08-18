Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.57.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VIE. Zacks Investment Research cut Viela Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Viela Bio from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Viela Bio in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Viela Bio from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Viela Bio from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of NYSE:VIE traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.51. 183,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,096. Viela Bio has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $70.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.30.

Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.29.

In related news, major shareholder Meadow Ltd Boundless sold 360,000 shares of Viela Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $16,920,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIE. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Viela Bio by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Viela Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Viela Bio by 276.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Viela Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Viela Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000.

About Viela Bio

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, kidney transplant desensitization, myasthenia gravis, and IgG4-related diseases.

