Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Cedar Capital LLC

Cedar Capital LLC lowered its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,226 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.9% of Cedar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,495,717 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,430,109,000 after buying an additional 1,121,525 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Visa by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,881,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,525,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,002 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,319,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,273,812,000 after purchasing an additional 116,273 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,171,726 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,122,228,000 after buying an additional 243,957 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,927,768 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,762,092,000 after purchasing an additional 320,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $662,423.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 221,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,703,389.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total value of $1,361,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,469,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,979 shares of company stock valued at $10,045,346 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on V. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.07.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $2.79 on Monday, hitting $199.43. The stock had a trading volume of 6,253,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,755,289. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $214.17. The stock has a market cap of $381.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.66.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

