VNT Chain (VNT) Achieves Market Cap of $4.50 Million

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 17th. Over the last week, VNT Chain has traded 70.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. VNT Chain has a market cap of $4.50 million and $231,226.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VNT Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, FCoin and Bilaxy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008137 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00141162 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.13 or 0.01834068 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00192215 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000929 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000252 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00135126 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000164 BTC.

VNT Chain Profile

VNT Chain launched on August 18th, 2017. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 tokens. The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO . The official website for VNT Chain is vntchain.io/?language=en . The official message board for VNT Chain is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs

Buying and Selling VNT Chain

VNT Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, FCoin and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNT Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VNT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

