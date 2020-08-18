W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th.

W. R. Grace & Co has increased its dividend payment by 111.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. W. R. Grace & Co has a dividend payout ratio of 42.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect W. R. Grace & Co to earn $4.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.

Shares of W. R. Grace & Co stock opened at $44.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.83 and a beta of 1.47. W. R. Grace & Co has a fifty-two week low of $26.75 and a fifty-two week high of $73.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.68.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. W. R. Grace & Co had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $418.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Grace & Co will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GRA shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded W. R. Grace & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on W. R. Grace & Co from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on W. R. Grace & Co from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.89.

W. R. Grace & Co Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

