W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) Stock Position Lifted by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. W W Grainger makes up approximately 1.3% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $4,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GWW. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,247,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $807,075,000 after acquiring an additional 65,175 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 789,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,801,000 after acquiring an additional 20,104 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 10.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 710,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,499,000 after purchasing an additional 69,229 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 8.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 696,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,180,000 after acquiring an additional 51,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 4,040.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 505,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,575,000 after buying an additional 493,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GWW. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on W W Grainger from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Gordon Haskett upgraded W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on W W Grainger from $298.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. W W Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.75.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.98, for a total value of $918,843.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,489,533.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.66, for a total transaction of $1,200,614.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,700,217.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE GWW traded up $0.52 on Monday, reaching $351.90. The company had a trading volume of 270,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,550. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01. W W Grainger Inc has a 1 year low of $200.61 and a 1 year high of $358.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $328.74 and a 200-day moving average of $296.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.36. W W Grainger had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W W Grainger Inc will post 15.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This is an increase from W W Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

