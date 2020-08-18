Wade G W & Inc. Acquires 28,054 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 37.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,054 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 2.1% of Wade G W & Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $25,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,893,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,026,138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827,922 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $323,111,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 131.7% during the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 6,573,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,251,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736,364 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 214.3% during the second quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 3,239,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $802,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,963,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $733,824,000 after acquiring an additional 592,321 shares during the last quarter. 42.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $2.65 on Tuesday, reaching $277.97. The company had a trading volume of 23,241,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,726,617. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $261.46 and its 200-day moving average is $228.33. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $278.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.424 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

