Wade G W & Inc. Acquires 296 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $6,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $226.92. The stock had a trading volume of 524,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,490. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $129.54 and a 12 month high of $227.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $214.19 and its 200 day moving average is $195.04.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

