Wade G W & Inc. Cuts Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Wade G W & Inc. lowered its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,846 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $11,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 9,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 586.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 157,048 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $445,000. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of NYSE GD traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.03. 617,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,826,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.61. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $100.55 and a 52 week high of $193.76. The company has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.02.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.47%. General Dynamics’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

GD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $191.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of General Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.