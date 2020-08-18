Wade G W & Inc. Grows Holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 528,213 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 10,639 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $8,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 44,626 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 8,162 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 363,641 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 12,459 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,408,278 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,160,000 after purchasing an additional 121,794 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 32.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 251,626 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 61,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 34,939 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. 7.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VOD traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $15.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,920,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,820,020. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.91. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $21.72.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Vodafone Group from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

