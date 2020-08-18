Wade G W & Inc. Grows Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $5,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

ES has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.40.

Shares of ES traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.94. The company had a trading volume of 936,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,429. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $60.69 and a twelve month high of $99.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.18 and its 200-day moving average is $85.66. The company has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.35.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total value of $499,556.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.