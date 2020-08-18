Wade G W & Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 106,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Wade G W & Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $12,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 152.4% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,244.4% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 73,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 71,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.3% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEF traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $121.84. 1,853,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,943,136. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.97 and a one year high of $123.41.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

