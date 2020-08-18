Wade G W & Inc. Has $13.09 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wade G W & Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,946 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.1% of Wade G W & Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.98. 7,639,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,763,596. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.16. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.67.

