Wade G W & Inc. Has $16.42 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Wade G W & Inc. cut its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,714 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up approximately 1.3% of Wade G W & Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $16,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 210.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In other Waste Management news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total transaction of $33,689.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,485,072.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. CIBC lowered Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

WM traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.01. 1,193,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,433,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.66. The company has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $85.34 and a one year high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.