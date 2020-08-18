Wade G W & Inc. Has $18.96 Million Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Wade G W & Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,858 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Wade G W & Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Wade G W & Inc. owned 0.15% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $18,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 47,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.86. The stock had a trading volume of 599,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,328. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $61.89 and a 12 month high of $107.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.72.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.