Wade G W & Inc. Has $9.34 Million Position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Wade G W & Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,763 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $9,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Metlife by 322.8% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 48,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 37,393 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Metlife during the second quarter worth $262,000. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its stake in Metlife by 13.5% during the second quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 53,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in shares of Metlife by 14.2% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 49,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Metlife by 107.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Metlife stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,592,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,981,464. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.33. Metlife Inc has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $53.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). Metlife had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.11%.

In other Metlife news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $144,451.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on MET shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Metlife in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Metlife in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Metlife from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metlife has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

