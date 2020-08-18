Wade G W & Inc. Purchases 3,023 Shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Extra Space Storage worth $10,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 92,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,835,000 after acquiring an additional 18,439 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,905,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,220 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EXR traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.09. The stock had a trading volume of 616,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,038. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.70 and a 1 year high of $124.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $279.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.08 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.79% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 97,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $10,132,157.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 409,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,700,782.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 5,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $577,859.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,561.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,939 shares of company stock valued at $11,959,133. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

